Shots fired outside CIA headquarters, one individual wounded — TV channel

WASHINGTON, May 22. /TASS/. One person sustained wounds in a shooting near Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, the CNBC TV channel reported.

According to the news outlet, CIA security officers shot and injured an individual. "There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters," a CIA spokesperson told CNBC.

In turn, CBS News reported that a woman was injured. She was taken to a medical facility with what law enforcement officials believed was a non-fatal gunshot wound to the upper body.

"The main gate is currently closed until further notice. Additional details will be made available as appropriate," the CIA said.