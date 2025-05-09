RUSADA reports 34 cases of 'availability for testing' rule violations over past month

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Doping-control inspectors from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) reported 34 cases of violations by national athletes regarding the ‘availability for testing’ rule in April, a spokesperson for the agency told TASS on Friday.

"A figure of 34 cases of the ‘availability for testing’ rule violations was reported for the month of April," the spokesperson said adding that it was a record-high figure since the start of the year.

The total number of reported cases on violations of availability for testing since the start of 2025 now stands at 98 and this figure includes 25 reported cases in January, 18 in February, 21 in March and 34 in April.

The agency reported earlier that RUSADA’s inspectors unveiled 282 and 242 cases of violations by national athletes over the ‘availability for testing’ rule in 2024 and 2023 respectively. The overall figure for the year of 2022 stood at 375.

An athlete can be suspended from tournaments and training camps if the availability rule is breached three times.

In line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the All-Russia Anti-Doping Regulations, athletes on the registered testing pool must provide detailed information about their whereabouts via the ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) and ensure their availability for doping test procedures.