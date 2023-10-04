DPR reports 31 Ukrainian attacks on its territory in past day

DONETSK, October 4. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 31 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, injuring four civilians, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 31 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement. "A total of 104 munitions of various types have been fired."

As a result, four civilians were injured. A total of 13 houses and two infrastructure facilities were damaged.

A total of 28 shelling attacks were reported in the republic on the previous day, Monday, October 2.