Blast reported near Interior Ministry building in Ankara, streets cordoned off

ANKARA, October 1./TASS/. An explosion occurred near the building of the Interior Ministry and the parliament in the heart of Ankara, near Kizilay Square; some streets leading to the area have been cordoned off, TASS reports from the site.

The sound of the explosion was also heard in remote areas of the capital. Many residents went out onto the balconies to find out what happened.

Special services, presidential guards and explosion technicians have arrived at the site. They are examining the scene due to the threat of explosive devices.