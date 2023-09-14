One more Ukrainian drone shot down in Bryansk Region - defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. One more Ukrainian drone was shot down early on Thursday in Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At about 0:45 a.m. Moscow time on September 14, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by air defense systems over the Bryansk Region," it said.

Earlier, the ministry said that Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Bryansk Region at about 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening and at 0:10 and 0:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Bryansk Region governor Alexander Bogomaz, no one was hurt in either of these cases. No damage was reported.