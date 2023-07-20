Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 60 times in past day

DONETSK, July 21. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 60 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, firing 266 projectiles of various types, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 60 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups. The adversary <…> fired 266 projectiles of various types," the mission said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel.

As a result, two residents of the Staromlinovka village were wounded. Six houses and four infrastructure facilities were damaged.

A total of 49 shelling attacks took place on the previous day, Wednesday, July 19.