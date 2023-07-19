Fire breaks out in residential house in Kursk Region following Ukrainian shelling

TASS, July 19. TASS/. A fire has broken out in a residential house in the Kursk Region’s Sudja after shelling from Ukraine, there are no casualties, regional governor Roman Starovoit said on Wednesday.

"Today Sudja was shelled from the Ukrainian side. <...> A residential house was heavily damaged, there was also a fire, outbuildings were destroyed. Neighboring houses and buildings were damaged by shrapnel," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Starovoit, three shells hit the area. "We will definitely help [civilians] restore their homes," he added.