Ukrainian shelling leaves three civilians wounded in DPR in past day

DONETSK, July 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out 36 shelling attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, leaving three civilians wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said in a statement.

"The mission reported 36 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed units in the past 24 hours. Three civilians suffered wounds in the Petrovsky District of Donetsk and the settlement of Zavetnoye Zhelaniye, which had been liberated earlier. Two residential buildings were damaged in the Petrovsky District of Donetsk, as well as a civilian infrastructure facility," the statement reads.

According to the mission, nine cities and villages came under Ukrainian fire.

"In the Donetsk area, the enemy carried out 18 attacks, using multiple rocket launchers, 155 mm artillery systems and unguided air-to-surface missiles. In the Gorlovka area, 12 attacks took place, which involved 152 mm and 122 mm artillery systems. Five attacks in the Yasinovataya area involved 155 mm artillery systems. One attack was reported in the Volnovakha area, which involved 152 mm artillery systems. A total of 205 munitions were fired," the mission specified.