Number of hospitalizations following Kakhovka dam breach exceeds 150 — health officials

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The number of those hospitalized following the dam breach at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has reached 152, a health official told TASS on Monday.

"So far, 152 people have been hospitalized, mostly with hypothermia," the official said.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The collapse of the hydro plant’s dam has caused serious environmental damage, with farmland along the Dnieper River being washed away.

Emergency services said as many as 53 people were killed in the incident.