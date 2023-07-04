Two drones downed in Moscow outskirts, one more in Kaluga Region

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Two drones were jammed in Novaya Moskva, a Moscow administrative district, and another one in the Kaluga Region, southwest of the Russian capital, emergency services told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary reports, three drones were heading toward Moscow at different moments in time. Two of them were jammed in Novaya Moskva and the third one in the Kaluga Region," an emergencies official said.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Emergency services are currently working at the scene in the village of Valuyevo, where debris from a drone fell, and reports are being verified about another unmanned aerial vehicle falling near Kubinka, where an air base is located, the official said.