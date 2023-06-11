GENOCHESK, June 11. /TASS/. Several cemeteries in the Kherson region have been flooded after the collapse of the Kakhovka reservoir dam, but burials are unlikely to be washed out, the press service of the region’s acting governor told TASS on Sunday.

"Indeed, three cemeteries are now flooded in the Alyoshki and Golaya Pristan municipal districts," it said. "There is a probability of tombstone erosion at two flooded cemeteries near Alyoshki, but graves are unlikely to be washed out. As for the cemetery in the Golaya Pristan district, the probability id its washing out is very low," the press service said.

Apart from that, it said that several oil spills have been reported on the Kiev-controlled right bank of the Dnieper River near Kherson. No such accidents were reported from the left bank, it added.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. According to emergency services, there are 35 communities in the flood zone, and residents of nearby villages are being evacuated. Eight people are reported to have died and more than 60 taken to the hospital.

The destruction of the hydro power plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the strike on the Kakhovka dam as an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukrainian forces, adding that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for its consequences.