GENICHESK, June 11. /TASS/. Water has completely drained from Novaya Kakhovka, which was flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP) by Ukrainian troops, the city’s administration said on Sunday.

"As of 6:00 p.m., water drained from Novaya Kakhovka’s streets but tourist facilities in the coastal area are still flooded," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the administration, summer cottages in the Korsunka neighborhood are still flooded.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. According to emergency services, there are 35 communities in the flood zone, and residents of nearby villages are being evacuated. Eight people are reported to have died and more than 60 taken to the hospital.

The destruction of the hydro power plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the strike on the Kakhovka dam as an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukrainian forces, adding that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for its consequences.