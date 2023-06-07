NOVAYA KAKHOVKA /Kherson Region/, June 7. /TASS/. The village of Korsunka on the left bank of the Dnieper River has been completely submerged due to the uncontrolled discharge of water from the Kakhovka reservoir, Novaya Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev said.

"The village of Korsunka is completely under water, Dnepryany, Krynky, Kazachiy Lageri are flooded to the roof," Leontyev told reporters.

On Tuesday night, the Ukrainian military delivered a strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), presumably from an Olkha MLRS. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic valves at the dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level has already exceeded 12 meters. There are currently 14 settlements in the flooded area, and a total of about 80 villages may be inundated. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated, though authorities have said no large-scale evacuations are necessary. The collapse of the plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for the consequences.