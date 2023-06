DONETSK, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have shelled the settlement of Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), firing ten rockets from a multiple launch rocket system, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reports.

According to the mission, Alexandrovka was shelled at 9:00 a.m. from the village of Kurakhovka.