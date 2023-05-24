Multiple drone attacks on Belgorod Region overnight, most deflected by air defense

BELGOROD, May 24. /TASS/. Air defense systems have taken down the majority of drones that attacked the Belgorod Region overnight while some of them damaged vehicles and buildings in Belgorod and two districts, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

"The night was not quite quiet. There was a large number of attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles. Air defense systems dealt with most of them but there is damage in Belgorod and the Borisovsky and Belgorodsky Districts: private vehicles, houses and residential buildings. We will complete door-to-door visits soon, and then I will have a more precise information. The most important thing is that there are no casualties at all," he wrote on Telegram.