GENICHESK, May 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Kherson Region last night, firing 29 munitions, a regional emergency official said on Saturday.

"Last night, the Kiev regime continued to shell civilian infrastructure in Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Golaya Pristan and Tavriysk, firing a total of 29 artillery shells. Efforts are underway to gather information about possible casualties and damage," he specified.

On Friday, the Ukrainian military shelled Novaya Kakhovka, Kardashinka, Korsunka, Kazachyi Lagerya, Solontsy and Golaya Pristan, firing a total of 50 munitions.