Two civilians died in fire in Sverdlovsk Region’s Sosva settlement

YEKATERINBURG, April 26. /TASS/. Two civilians died as a result of a fire in the Sverdlovsk Region’s Sosva settlement, the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee reported on Wednesday.

"This evening, during searches in one of the houses on Lenin Street [in the Sosva settlement], investigators discovered the charred remains of another person, presumably, of an old woman who lived in this house. She was reported missing some time after the incident," the statement said.

Another civilian causality was earlier reported.

According to the agency, at present, an inspection of the site is underway. Local acting head of the Investigative Committee branch continues to coordinate the agency’s work and provide the necessary assistance to the local population.

The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS that the fires in the Sverdlovsk Region’s settlements of Sosva and Tayozhny were localized on the area of 9,000 square meters and 2,700 square meters, respectively. A state of emergency was declared in the settlement of Sosva. The Investigative Committee initiated two criminal cases: for possible negligence of officials and for causing the death of a person whose body was found during the firefighting operations.