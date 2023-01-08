Five injured in gas explosion in Dagestan’s Khasavyurt

MAKHACHKALA, January 8. /TASS/. Five people, according to preliminary data, were injured in a gas explosion in Dagestan’s Khasavyurt, two of them were hospitalized, city administration spokesman Najiyulla Abdulayev told TASS Sunday.

"According to preliminary information, five people were injured; three of them received medical aid at home. Two were hospitalized and are being provided with all necessary aid. The situation is being monitored by the mayor," the spokesman said.

The gas-air mix exploded, causing a fire, on the first floor of a five-story residential building on Datuyeva Street.

According to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations directorate website, the fire already engulfed 15 square meters, when the firefighters arrived at 02:41 (Moscow time). By 03:07, the open burning was declared eliminated. The victims were transported to the Khasavyurt central city hospital. A total of 10 people were evacuated from the building over security concerns.