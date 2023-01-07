Over 20 social facilities in LPR remain without gas following pipeline explosion

LUGANSK, January 7. /TASS/. More than 20 social facilities in the Lutuginsky district in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have been left without gas following an explosion at a main gas pipeline, the local administration reported on Saturday.

"In the Lutuginsky district, 21 social facilities and about 13,000 consumers remain without gas. Emergency brigades from Luganskgaz and the Emergencies Ministry are working on site. There have been no casualties. There is no threat to residents or buildings," a statement on the administration’s website said.

The administration specified that it created an emergency crisis center as well as established temperature control at the social facilities left without gas.

According to the Luganskgaz state enterprise, special services are inspecting the damaged section of the pipeline to establish the cause of the explosion while the enterprise is working on restoring gas supplies to residents and social facilities.

On the evening of January 7, an explosion with a subsequent fire occurred at a main gas pipeline in the town of Lutugino. According to the republic’s government, employees from Luganskgas extinguished the blaze.