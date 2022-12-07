Suspects in attempted coup in Germany plotted to storm Bundestag, prosecutors say

BERLIN, December 7. /TASS/. The suspects of an attempted coup in Germany were planning to storm the country’s parliament (Bundestag), German prosecutors reported on Wednesday.

"The investigation so far shows that some members of the cell were planning to break into Germany’s Bundestag accompanied with a small armed group," the German Federal Public Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office reported foiling a plot to overthrow the country’s government. As part of a large-scale operation involving about 3,000 policemen, Germany’s special services detained 25 out of more than 50 people suspected of plotting a coup. A female Russian national, Vitaliya B., who allegedly helped the suspects contact Russian representatives, is among the detainees.

During the operation, Germany’s biggest ever, searches were conducted in more than 130 houses and apartments across 11 out of the country’s 16 federal states. The terrorist cell proved to be a large network and included a descendant of Prussian princes, a politician, senior military officers, and the Defense Ministry’s special troops. The putschists had set up a government-like council and had a military wing. Besides, they actively recruited supporters from among the army and the police.