Three workers missing in drainage main in Moscow after heavy rain

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Three workers have went missing in a drainage main in southeastern Moscow after a heavy rain, Moscow’s utilities department said on Sunday.

"The search operation for the three workers who went missing in a drainage main in southeastern Moscow continues. The men were conducting repair works in a drainage main in Krasnodarskaya Street. The water level in the main rose dramatically after a heavy rain," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Five men rose to the surface by themselves, five more were saved by rescuers. Three others went missing.

An orange weather warning was issued in Moscow on Sunday due to heavy rains and thunderstorms.