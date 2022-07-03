Fire in private house in Belgorod extinguished — source

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The fire outbreak in a private house in Belgorod was contained, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"The fire was extinguished. Nearby houses are inspected to determine damages," the source said.

Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier in his Telegram channel that a series of loud sounds had been heard in Belgorod early in the morning and a private house had caught hire. Three individuals were injured and brought to a hospital. Causes of the occurrence are being investigated; the air defense system is anticipated to be activated, the Governor said.