Three persons injured, one died in fire in addiction clinic in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Doctors examined individuals rescued during fire in a private addiction clinic in Northwest Moscow and recognized three of them as injured, a source in the medical community told TASS on Sunday.

"Three persons were recognized as injured after the examination by medical professionals," the source said.

Therefore, one person died and three individuals were injured as a result of the fire outbreak.

The fire occurred on the first floor in the private addiction clinic, as reported earlier. The fire area was 50 square meters. Nine patients were in the clinic, according to health workers, and eight persons were rescued.