Simferopol church was target of radicals who plotted terror attack in Crimea - FSB

SIMFEROPOL, February 23. /TASS/. The supporters of Ukraine’s Right Sector radical group (outlawed in Russia) apprehended by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in Crimea plotted a terror attack in a church in Simferopol, a source in Crimean religious organizations told TASS on Wednesday.

"The church of the urban settlement of Aeroflotsky [located within the boundaries of Simferopol]," the source said, replying to a question from TASS about where the terror attack had been plotted.

The church was founded in 2008 and consecrated in 2011. It is located near a highway leading to the airport. The entire life of the settlement of Aeroflotsky is linked with aviation and local residents work for organizations related to the airport.

The FSB press office told TASS earlier on Wednesday that the Federal Security Service had foiled a terror act in an Orthodox church in Crimea plotted by supporters of Ukraine’s Right Sector extremist group and apprehended six people.

"The Federal Security Service foiled a terrorist act in the Republic of Crimea. As a result of measures taken, the security forces detained six Russian nationals who are supporters of the Ukrainian Right Sector extremist group and who were plotting to detonate an improvised explosive device in one of Orthodox churches in the region with the aim of intimidating the population," the press office reported

In the garage of one of the apprehended individuals, the FSB seized components for making an explosive with striking elements and explosive substances, the press office said.

"In the radicals’ communications devices, the FSB found instructions for their production and correspondence with the discussion of the plotted terror attack, also proving the detainees’ complicity in the propaganda of the radical ideology in the Internet," the press office added.

The FSB operatives also seized the paraphernalia of the Right Sector, it said.