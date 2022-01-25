Uzbekistan reboots national power system in standalone mode, Energy Ministry says

TASHKENT, January 25. /TASS/. Uzbekistan’s power system is being disconnected from the unified Central Asian network and is being relaunched in a standalone mode, the nation’s Energy Ministry told a TASS correspondent on Tuesday.

"The republic’s power system is being disconnected from similar systems of neighboring countries and is being rebooted to operate autonomously," the ministry said. According to the nation’s energy bureau, "electricity supplies are being restored to some regions of the country."

On Tuesday, a massive blackout hit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, consequently suspending the operations of airports and utilities in large cities. Some areas were left without heat or water.