Eighteen bodies found in disaster-stricken mine in Russia’s Kemerovo region

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Rescue workers have found the bodies of ten miners killed in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Russia’s Kemerovo region, the whereabouts of another eight bodies have been confirmed, the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"The bodies of ten miners were found when exploring lava and nearby mine workings. The whereabouts of eight bodies detected earlier have been confirmed," the statement reads.

Efforts to bring the bodies to the surface have been suspended due to a sharp deterioration in the mine atmosphere. Rescuers have left the mine.

The accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass’ Belovsky district, reported on the morning of November 25, killed 51 people, including five rescue workers. Eleven bodies have been lifted to the surface. Two criminal cases have been opened over breaches of industrial safety requirements and negligence. Five people have been taken into custody, including the mine’s director and deputy director, the head of the mine segment, where the accident occurred, and two officials from the industrial safety regulator, who inspected the mine.