Aircraft en route from Cairo to Moscow sounded alarm, returning to airport

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Airbus passenger aircraft has reported an alarm after departing from Cairo to Moscow and is returning to the airport, a source told TASS on Wednesday.

According to open sources, the alarm was triggered about half an hour after the aircraft took off over the Mediterranean Sea. Currently, the plane is descending for landing at the airport.