Some 30 people died from methanol poisoning in Russia’s Urals

EKATERINBURG, October 26. / TASS /. As many as 30 people have died as a result of the methanol poisoning in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region, a source told TASS on Tuesday.

"The number of deaths has increased to 30, according to preliminary data," the source said.

As another source in the regional emergency services noted, the Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Investigative Committee’s regional administration and other special services are making every effort to identify new distribution channels for counterfeit alcohol in the Urals.