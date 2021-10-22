Alec Baldwin’s prop gun contained "live single round" — magazine

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The prop gun Hollywood star Alec Baldwin fired on the set of his Western movie Rust contained a "live single round," the Variety magazine said on Friday, citing IATSE Local.

"A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza," the union was quoted as saying.

The shooting incident occurred on the set of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's Western movie Rust in the southwestern US state of New Mexico on Thursday. Baldwin fired a prop gun that was supposed to have had blanks while filming a scene. Director Joel Souza, 48, was wounded and the 42-year-old cinematographer Hutchins died in a hospital.

Police are investigating the incident. Production of the movie has been halted.