Only parachute jumpers in plane’s tail survived crash landing in Tatarstan - aero club

All quick response services worked very promptly after the plane crash had been reported, an instructor at the Menzelinsk aero club Oleg Shiporov told

MOSCOW, October 10. Only parachute jumpers in the tail section of an L-410 plane managed to survive after its crash landing in Menzelinsk, Tatarstan, Oleg Shiporov, an instructor at the Menzelinsk aero club told TASS on Sunday.

"Six survivors were in the tail section, one of the parachute jumpers even got away only with bruises, he got out of the plane on his own. All our parachute jumpers always wear helmets during the takeoff and landing, this is the rule up to the altitude of 500 meters. And even during a routine landing all of them also wear helmets, this is the rule," he said.

According to Shiporov, all quick response services worked very promptly after the plane crash had been reported.

Sixteen people killed in plane crash in Tatarstan - health ministry
Six more were injured
Read more
EMA delegation’s visit to Russia likely in December, says health ministry
Currently the details of the EMA delegation’s visit are being coordinated as a part of the certification procedure for the Sputnik V vaccine
Read more
Gazprom is supplying extra gas to Europe over all routes — top manager
According to Elena Burmistrova, Gazprom ramped up deliveries to Germany - by a third against the last year, by 2.5 times to Turkey and fourfold to Romania
Read more
Mitrofan Moskalenko helicopter carrier to become Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship — source
Necessary insfrastructure is being prepared in Sevastopol for the warship, currently being built at the Zaliv shipyard
Read more
Lavrov points to seven years of lost opportunities in Russia-EU relations
Sergey Lavrov stressed that the current state of affairs had gone too far and nobody would manage to reverse it overnight
Read more
Russia did not invite NATO monitors to Zapad-2021 exercise in tit-for-tat move — top brass
According to Russian military Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, Russian attaches were not invited to Defender Europe 2021 NATO exercise
Read more
Syrian air defense shot down 8 of 12 missiles launched by Israel in Homs region Friday
The attack left six Syrian soldiers injured
Read more
Kurz announces his resignation as Austrian chancellor
Sebastian Kurz suggested that President Alexander Van der Bellen should appoint Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg as acting head of government
Read more
Serbia becomes gas transit country on October 1
According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Belgrade’s efforts aimed at the construction of Balkan Stream and the planning of long-term contracts have been a success
Read more
US submarine arrives at Guam base after collision with unknown object — CNN
According to the US Pacific Fleet's press-service, the crews' injuries were minor and the nuclear propulsion plant was not affected
Read more
Taliban delegation meets with US diplomats in Qatar
The movement offered the US side to open new page in relations between Kabul and Washington, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said
Read more
968 die from Covid-19 in Russia in past 24 hours, new record high since onset of pandemic
In the past 24 hours, 29,362 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Russia - the highest daily increase since December 24 and the second highest number since the onset of the pandemic
Read more
US must publish details of nuclear submarine incident — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Zhao Lijian noted that this incident is particularly important amid the establishment the AUKUS partnership, which includes provision of nuclear submarine technologies from the US to Australia
Read more
Moscow urges London not to provoke cyber arms race — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underscored that Russia consistently opposed the militarization of the informational space and advocated using the information and communication technologies for peaceful goals only
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet entering Indian Ocean — source
After crossing the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and passing the Gulf of Aden, a detachment of ships and submarines led by the corvette Gremyashchiy is now sailing the Indian Ocean
Read more
Plesetsk cosmodrome to witness two launches of light and heavy Angara rocket in 2022
The Aerospace Force’s commander, Colonel-General Sergey Surovikin pointed out that the assembly of heavy Angara-A5 is underway, the launch date will be arranged on December 20
Read more
Russian editor-in-chief Muratov and Philippine’s journalist Ressa win Nobel Peace Prize
The committee has decided to award the prize "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace"
Read more
NATO ready for dialogue with Russia, to convene Russia-NATO Council — Stoltenberg
The Secretary General noted that it is important to "sit down and talk," especially "when times are difficult, tensions are high"
Read more
Europe fails to reach long-term deals with Russia and is left without gas, Vucic says
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia was currently holding talks with Russia to buy gas at reduced prices
Read more
Russia looks into Navy Arctic Fleet creation — source
TASS did not receive any official information on the fleet creation
Read more
Press review: Putin eases EU gas prices and Moscow to strike back at NATO expulsion
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 8th
Read more
Lavrov advises Europeans to ‘listen more often to’ Putin, if it alleviates market crunch
The foreign minister noted that EU leaders stayed mum when the oil and gas prices were in the red
Read more
Agrarian sector becomes a pillar of Russian economy — Putin
In his words, advanced technologies are actively used by the Russian agricultural sector
Read more
US nuclear submarine collides with unknown object in Indo-Pacific
The US submarine is reportedly returning to port on its own
Read more
Attack robots were used during Zapad-2021 exercise first time — Shoigu
Sergey Shoigu noted that remote-controlled tracked robots had performed quite well in coping with the task of destroying enemy manpower in urban conditions
Read more
Clashes between Taliban, resistance forces reported in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Province
Last night fighting dragged on for about two hours in the area of Zamankur settlement in the Anaba district
Read more
Russia requests diplomatic immunity withdrawn from 3 US diplomats over suspicion of theft
"Should the embassy refuse to withdraw the immunity, the mentioned people must leave Russian territory immediately," the Ministry added
Read more
Massive blackout in Lebanon after two largest power plants stop
According to Reuters, the outage may last for "several days"
Read more
Russia sends counter-demarche over Navalny case to OPCW — Foreign Ministry
The document says that Britain, Germany, France and Sweden and the OPCW technical secretariat are obliged to present answers to Russia' questions over the Navalny affair
Read more
22 people died after Covid vaccination in Lithuania - report
According to Lithuanian State Medicines Control Agency spokeswoman Aiste Tautvidiene, Lithuania reports every lethal case to the European Medicines Agency
Read more
Right-wing coalition wins Czech parliamentary elections — TV
Czech President Milos Zeman said earlier that he would entrust the biggest party in the parliament with forming the new government
Read more
Sullivan's statements on gas fundamentally wrong — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had never used energy resources as a weapon or means of political or other pressure
Read more
Guerrilla war against Taliban raging on in Panjshir, says resistance movement
"The Taliban doesn’t control the whole territory of Afghanistan," Leader of the National Congress Party of Afghanistan Abdul Latif Pedram noted
Read more
Nuclear-powered subs of Northern Fleet conducted training duel in Barents Sea
The press service specified that the submariners conducted the whole range of actions in the fight against submarines - tracking, evading tactics, attack and counterattack with maneuvering underwater
Read more
Press review: Natural gas hits all-time high and US senators aim to boot Russian diplomats
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 7th
Read more
Death toll of surrogate alcohol poisoning in Orenburg Region grows to 26
According to Deputy Minister of Regional and Informational Policy of the Orenburg Region Inna Averkova, 28 more people suffered, some of them remain in hospitals
Read more
European Parliament warns Moscow, Minsk from further talks on greater integration
The authors of the resolution claim that the integration includes a "progressive militarization of Belarus," and see it as "a violation of the sovereignty of Belarus, as the Belarusian people are being deprived of their right to determine the future of their country"
Read more
No peace treaty with Russia without solving territorial issue — Japanese prime minister
"I will pursue developing the entire complex of Japanese-Russian ties, including signing of a peace treaty," Fumio Kishida noted
Read more
‘Can’t take all credit’: Muratov says those who died for freedom of speech merit Nobel win
Dmitry Muratov is the first Nobel Peace Prize laureate in Russia’s recent history
Read more
Russian President Vladimir Putin's biography
Russia's President Vladimir Putin turns 69 on October 7, 2021
Read more
Russia presents response on Navalny case to 45 countries’ request — envoy to OPCW
"We expect exhaustive, sufficient answers to out questions," Shulgin underscored
Read more
Starlink satellites can be used to change flight path of missiles — Roscosmos chief
According to Rogozin, Starlink can also be used to deliver "purely political, and, most likely, anti-Russian content" directly to mobile phones
Read more
WHO gradually moving towards resolution of Sputnik V issue — spokeswoman
Currently, the WHO recommends seven vaccines for emergency use
Read more
Turkey urges US to abolish ‘misguided policy’ in Syria - Foreign Minister
"They should be more honest to the US American people and the Congress", Mevlut Cavusoglu said
Read more
Light aircraft crashes in Tatarstan - emergency services source
There were 23 people on board
Read more
Dialogue with EMA on Sputnik V jab moving forward, Lavrov says
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, both sides have been in the process of "a gradual examination"
Read more
Russia can't rely on EU, given its sanctions-mania against Moscow, says Lavrov
Russia realized that relying on the EU in strategic areas of the economy, expecting supplies of technologies and components from countries that can overnight impose sanctions against us is simply impermissible for such a power as Russia, the foreign minister said
Read more
Russian legislator calls US lawmakers’ sanction proposals ‘triumph of absurd’
According to Leonid Slutsky, American legislators’ suggestions regarding sanctions are "an attempt to ruin even those modest constructive proposals that were hammered out by the presidents of Russia and the US" at the summit in Geneva
Read more
Politics, red tape, unfair competition impede Sputnik V’s recognition in EU, says senator
Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev excoriated the claims that Russia allegedly did not submit the required package of documents as baseless
Read more
Syria air defense forces repel Israeli missile attack on airdrome in Homs governorate
According to the source six soldiers were wounded and material damage was incurred
Read more
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland to travel to Moscow on October 11
Nuland was denied a Russian visa in May 2019
Read more