Only parachute jumpers in plane’s tail survived crash landing in Tatarstan - aero club

MOSCOW, October 10. Only parachute jumpers in the tail section of an L-410 plane managed to survive after its crash landing in Menzelinsk, Tatarstan, Oleg Shiporov, an instructor at the Menzelinsk aero club told TASS on Sunday.

"Six survivors were in the tail section, one of the parachute jumpers even got away only with bruises, he got out of the plane on his own. All our parachute jumpers always wear helmets during the takeoff and landing, this is the rule up to the altitude of 500 meters. And even during a routine landing all of them also wear helmets, this is the rule," he said.

According to Shiporov, all quick response services worked very promptly after the plane crash had been reported.