Earthquake rocks Pakistan leaving 20 dead, over 300 injured — newspaper

TASS, October 7. A deadly quake struck southern Pakistan killing 20 people and leaving over 300 people injured, the local Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday.

Earlier reports revealed 15 deaths, while the number of victims was not specified.

According to the newspaper, tremors were felt in Quetta, Sibi, Pishin, Chaman and some other cities in the Balochistan province. The authorities are currently assessing the damage after the natural disaster. It is reported that some administrative facilities in the province have been destroyed.

On Wednesday night, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Pakistan. The epicenter of the tremors was pegged at 102 km northeast of Quetta, a city with an approximate population of 733,000. The source of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface.