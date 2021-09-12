Medics reach L-410 crash landing site in Irkutsk region

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Medics have reached the site of an L-410 passenger plane’s crash landing in Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"The site of the plane’s crash landing has been found. First aid medics are already working," the source said.

An L-410 passenger plane operated by Aeroservice air company crash landed in the taiga four kilometers of its destination in the settlement of Kazachinskoye, located 500 kilometers of Irkutsk, on Sunday evening. There were 14 passengers and two crewmembers aboard. According to the latest reports, all of them survived.