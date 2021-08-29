Suspects in 3,000 crimes were found in DNA database in 2021

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Police officers, using a DNA database from January to July of 2021, identified those people involved in committing more than 3,000 crimes, the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told TASS.

"For 7 months of 2021, using the federal database of genomic information, information was obtained on the possible involvement of persons in committing more than 3 thousand crimes," the agency's interlocutor said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that according to the law, genomic registration is mandatory for convicts serving sentences in colonies for committing grave or especially grave crimes, all categories of sexual crimes, as well as unidentified persons whose biological material was seized during investigative actions, and unidentified corpses.

The federal database of genomic information has been operating since 2009.