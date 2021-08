MOSCOW, August 28. / TASS /. A bomb threat has been called in for the Moscow - Gelendzhik flight, a law enforcement source told TASS on Saturday.

"A message has been received about the threat of an aircraft explosion at the Domodedovo airport, the flight to Gelendzhik," the source said.

According to the schedule, the flight was supposed to take off at 11:25 Moscow time. Currently, the flight has been delayed and the plane is being checked out.