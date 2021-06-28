Moscow’s airports operating routinely after rain storm — emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Three Moscow airports are operating routinely after Monday’s rain storm, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

"The airports of the Moscow aviation hub (Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo) are operating routinely," the spokesman said.

Moscow was hit by heavy rains on Monday, with a thunderstorm, hail showers and gusts of wind. Weather forecasts say such weather will stay all through the day. Moreover, the weather will be unstable until the end of the week, with rains coming every day.