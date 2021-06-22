54 seek medical assistance after rains and floods in Yalta — mayor

SIMFEROPOL, June 22. /TASS/. The number of people hurt as a result of torrential rains and following floods in Yalta, Crimea, has increased to 54, one woman is still missing, the city’s mayor, Yanina Pavlenko, said on Tuesday.

"Fifty-four people sought medical assistance. Six people are staying in hospitals and 48 have received outpatient assistance. None has serious health problems," she said, adding that one person died and one more is still missing.

A cyclone over Crimea has triggered torrential rains accompanied by strong winds. A state of emergency was declared in the region. Yalta was the hardest hit area on the south coast of the peninsula. According to city Mayor Yanina Pavlenko, the city is facing the most serious situation since 1922, when over 190mm of rain fell during a day.

Hundreds of houses have been damaged in the republic. Thirteen hotels were partially flooded in Yalta, and tourists had to be evacuated from two of them. The beach infrastructure has been damaged. At the moment, post-disaster recovery efforts are under way in many areas, including works to clear debris and resume electricity, water and gas supplies.