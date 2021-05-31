Number of injured in car accident in Russia’s Altai region rises to 11

BARNAUL, May 31. /TASS/. The number of people injured in an accident involving a minibus that transported workers and a car in Russia’s Altai Territory tose to 11. Six people have been hospitalized, press service of the regional Russian Emergencies Ministry department said.

"There was a collision of a car and a small bus carrying workers of the Altaikhleb enterprise. As a result of the road accident, 14 people were injured, 3 people died," the report said.

Three traffic police crews and six ambulance teams are working on the spot. The accident site was cordoned off. Altaikhleb enterprise confirmed to TASS that their minibus was involved in an accident, but declined to comment.

The accident occurred at about 3:00 Moscow time on the 2nd km of the K-04 highway. Mazda and Iveco bus collided. The driver of the passenger car and two of his passengers died before the ambulance arrived.