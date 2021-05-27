Amur vessel can complete unloading, may sail from port on May 27, says Russian consulate

TOKYO, May 27. /TASS/. The crew of the Russian trawler, Amur, which collided with Japan’s Hokko Maru No. 8 fishing vessel on Wednesday, seeks to complete unloading on Thursday and then submit a request to depart from the port of Mombetsu in Hokkaido, North Japan, the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo told TASS on Thursday.

"The captain of the trawler told us they intend to conclude the unloading today and then plan to submit an application to leave the port," the diplomatic mission stated.

The Consulate General noted that they "do not have the confirmed information, when the application will be filed." According to the diplomatic mission, "it may take place as early as Thursday night."

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, 23 kilometers off the coast of Hokkaido. Three of the five-crew-member Hokko Maru No. 8 boat died as a result of the collision. Two survivors were brought onshore, they are not in any life-threatening danger. According to the Russian Embassy in Japan, the Amur trawler was directed to Mombetsu port after the incident.