Nearly half of Moscow’s crimes committed with use of IT technologies

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Nearly half of the crimes in the Russian capital are committed with the use of information technologies, Yuri Gavrilin, an associate professor of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Academy of Management, said on Friday.
"Every fourth crime in Russia is committed with the use of IT technologies, and in Moscow it is every second crime," he told the Comprehensive Security-2021 workshop.
According to Gavilin, to combat such crimes, the academy offers special classes, organizes seminars with leading IT companies, carries out scientific work and publishes special manuals.
Based on earlier reports, Russia’s Interior Ministry developed a special computer program to pinpoint serial fraudulent acts committed online. More than 324,000 such crimes have been uncovered over the year of its use.