Olympic equestrian champion Blinov found dead after disappearing on February 9

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Alexander Blinov, 1980 Olympic equestrian champion who disappeared on February 9, has been found dead, the Russian Equestrian Federation told TASS.

TASS previously reported that Blinov was last seen on February 9 in the village of Andreyevskoye of the Mozhaysk District, his whereabouts were unknown until early March. The police and volunteers were searching for him.

"The body of Alexander Blinov was found today near a stable in the village of Andreyevskoye. I offer sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late on behalf of the Russian Equestrian Federation," spokesperson for the federation Yekaterina Zobova said.

Blinov won a team gold medal in eventing and a silver medal in individual eventing at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.