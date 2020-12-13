Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits Chechnya

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Chechnya early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake struck at 00:29 Moscow time on Sunday. According to EMSC, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 km, 14 km south of the region’s administrative center Grozny.

Users of social networking sites report that the tremor was felt in Chechnya and neighboring regions of Dagestan, Ingushetia and North Ossetia.

The Chechnya department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said, citing the North Ossetian branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS), that a magnitude 5.6 seismic event was registered in the region. Its epicenter was located in the Urus-Martan district of Chechnya, at the depth of 25 km.

"No information about any consequences of this seismic event has been received so far," the department’s press service said.