Russian senator condemns Nice knife attack, says no caricature discussions can justify it

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Chairman of Russian Federation Council committee on foreign affairs Konstantin Kosachev condemned the knife attack in France’s Nice, saying that nothing could justify such an attack.

"It’s yet another horrible crime that cannot be justified by anything, and I repeat - anything. And the recent caricature discussions have nothing to do with it," Kosachev told TASS Thursday.

He noted that religious arguments must be solved via different means, adding that "this issue is very volatile."