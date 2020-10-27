Russia detains drug dealing group, seizing 100 kg of marijuana

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s FSB officers have arrested a drug dealing group that was involved in selling drugs in large quantities in the Russian Far East, around 100 kg of marijuana was seized, the FSB told TASS Tuesday.
"The Federal Security Service has identified and foiled illegal activities of an inter-regional criminal group specializing in selling large quantities of drugs in the Far Eastern Federal District," the FSB added. The searches led to seizure of 5.5 kg of hash oil, around 100 kg of marijuana as well as 10 kg of wild hemp seeds.