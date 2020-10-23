FSB cracks down on underground drug laboratory near Moscow

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service FSB has eliminated an underground laboratory that manufactured synthetic drugs, confiscating more then 31 kilograms of mephedrone, the FSB’s Public Relations Center told TASS.

The underground laboratory in the Naro-Fominsky district produced large amounts of synthetic drugs and sold them on the Internet. One member of the crime ring was arrested on the spot. FSB operatives confiscated 31.4 kilograms of mephedrone, laboratory equipment and chemical substances.

The FSB’s Investigative Department opened a criminal case under part 5 of article 228.1 of the Criminal Code (production of large amounts of narcotic drugs). This offence is punishable with long jail terms or life imprisonment. FSB operatives are probing into the detainees’ complicity in other crimes and operation of other underground laboratories.