Incident near former Charlie Hebdo office treated as attempted murder

PARIS, September 25. /TASS/. The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office is treating the attack that took place in the French capital on Friday as an attempted murder, Public Prosecutor Remy Heitz said, TASS reports.

"We are treating what happened as an attempted murder," he noted.

The attack took place at 11:45 local time near the former office of the French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo. TASS reports that a large area in northeast Paris is cordoned off, dozens police officers are at the site as well as anti-terrorist units, military patrols and ambulances.

The incident occurred on a street adjacent to the building which was previously used as the Charlie Hebdo office that came to be tragically known to the world after a terrorist attack in January 2015. Since then the office has been moved to another arrondissement of Paris. Its address is confidential, while Charlie Hebdo journalists are protected by over 80 police officers.