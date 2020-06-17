49 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Forty-nine more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, bringing the death toll up to 3,483, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

"Forty-nine coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 3,483.

To date, 553,301 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 304,342 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.