Spain notifies Russia about detention of wanted ex-deputy PM of Russian region

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Spain has notified Russia about the detention of former deputy prime minister of Russia’s southern Stavropol Territory, Andrei Murga, who was put on the international wanted list last year on fraud charges, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Friday.

"Russian law enforcement agencies have received Spain’s notification about Andrei Murga’s detention via Interpol channels for further extradition," the source said.

Spain’s El Mundo daily said earlier that Andrei Murga, a former deputy head of government of Russia’s Stavropol Territory, had been detained in Spain’s Alicante under Russia’s warrant. Russian had put the man on the international wanted list on embezzlement charges. According to the newspaper. Murga had sought asylum in Spain.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s Stavropol Territory department said last June that Murga had been put on the international wanted list as part of investigation into a criminal case against him opened in January 2019 on fraud charges.