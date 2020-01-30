Russian police apprehend woman threatening to blow up aircraft in Moscow airport

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Police officers have detained a woman who was threatening to detonate an explosive device aboard a passenger flight at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport. She was not carrying any explosives, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"The woman has now been arrested. She was not found to be carrying any explosive devices or explosives. According to preliminary reports, she is intoxicated," the source said.

According to the source, 195 people were aboard the plane, they are all now leaving the aircraft. A probe into the incident was launched.