Russian police apprehend woman threatening to blow up aircraft in Moscow airport

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Police officers have detained a woman who was threatening to detonate an explosive device aboard a passenger flight at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport. She was not carrying any explosives, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.
"The woman has now been arrested. She was not found to be carrying any explosive devices or explosives. According to preliminary reports, she is intoxicated," the source said.
According to the source, 195 people were aboard the plane, they are all now leaving the aircraft. A probe into the incident was launched.
Per earlier reports, a passenger aboard an S7 Airlines passenger jet was threatening to detonate an explosive device after the plane travelling from Simferopol landed in Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport. The crew reported the situation to ground services, police officers are working at the site.
In addition, Domodedovo’s press service said, "In these cases additional security procedures are provided." "This case is not an exception. Airport services along with power structures will perform all the tasks necessary," it added.