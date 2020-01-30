Airliner lands in Moscow with passenger on board threatening to blow it up, says source

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. A passenger aboard an S7 Airlines passenger jet is threatening to detonate an explosive device after the plane landed in Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"After the flight from Simferopol landed, a woman acting erratically stood up in the aisle between chairs with a bag, threatening to blow it up. The crew reported to ground services about the situation," the source said. At the same time, she is not taking any action.

The plane is now being towed away to its parking spot with around 200 people aboard.