FSB confirms six members of extremist cell detained in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, January 23. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers exposed a cell of the outlawed Takfir wal-Hijra extremist organization in Russia’s Dagestan region, detaining six people, a spokesperson for the FSB Department in Dagestan told TASS on Thursday.

"On January 23, the FSB Department in Dagestan has carried out a joint operation with the Interior Ministry to expose a cell of the Takfir wal-Hijra religious extremist group, which was active in Dagestan. Six of the cell’s leaders and active members, who are Russian nationals, were detained," the spokesperson pointed out.

According to the FSB, extremist literature and digital data storage devices were seized during searches of their homes. "The operation was carried out as part of an investigation opened under Article 282.2.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (organization of extremist activity)," the spokesperson added.